Ed Sheeran's new singles are set to reach number one and number two in the UK charts.

After taking 2016 off, Ed has returned to the limelight in 2017 with 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You' and he is on course to take the top two places in the charts, according to The Sun.

Ed wrote 'Shape of You' with pop superstar Rihanna in mind but decided to keep the song for himself in the end as he didn't think Rihanna would want to sing those lyrics.

He said: ''But then I was singing some of the lyrics and was like Rihanna is not going to sing these words so kept it to myself.''

And 'Castle on the Hill' is a ''love song'' to his home county, Suffolk.

He said: '''Castle on the Hill' is a love song for Suffolk because I don't think anyone has ever done that.

''I've shot the music video actually in Suffolk and the cast of it are people from my high school. The main guy who looks just like me is weirdly from my sixth form.''

The flame-haired star had originally planned to release his new music in September and confessed to playing some of his new tracks for strangers he met in the pub.

He added: ''The funny thing is while I have music waiting to be released I usually end up playing it to random people. Normally when I've been out drinking I'll be like, 'Hey mate do you want to hear my new song?' that happens a lot.''

Ed delighted his fans when he released two songs this week after a year-long hiatus.

Before his break, he announced in a lengthy post on Twitter that he was off to ''travel the world''.

He wrote: ''Hello all. I'm taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while, I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I've missed.

''To my family and friends, if you love me you will understand me buggering off for a bit, to my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing. Ed. x (sic)''