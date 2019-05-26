Ed Sheeran is reportedly poised to become a billionaire before he turns 30.

The chart-topping pop star - who turned 28 on February 17 this year - has already amassed an eye-watering fortune and has millions rolling into his bank account each week thanks to the success of his Divide tour, which has reportedly seen him earn close to £500 million so far.

Ed is expected to earn more than £100 million over the next three months of his money-spinning tour, meaning he'll surpass U2's record of £579.35 million, which they made during their 2009-11 run of shows.

Reflecting on Ed's incredible success, music industry expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''The man who was busking on the streets is now a man who is going to be a billionaire. Above all, this shows just how potent live music is nowadays.

''It's the one that generates the money. The music business has moved on with labels having to be more savvy and Ed clearly has a team that knows what it's doing.''

PR guru Marcel Knobil thinks Ed's popularity can be linked to his humble persona and ''raw talent''.

He said: ''Ed is an extremely talented individual who demonstrates it is not always about the packaging but about the perfect product. People such as him, Adele and Sam Smith give less credence to glamour and just display raw talent.''

Meanwhile, Ed previously credited his success to hard work and persistence.

He said: ''Persistence gets you wherever you want to go. My dad always said, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained.' It was never, 'It either works or it doesn't', you don't stop until it works, basically.

''I applied that to the 'Thinking Out Loud' video, rehearsing five hours a day thinking, 'Why the f**k am I learning to dance? I make the music, someone else can dance.'

''But I set out to do it and I did it. If you feel like you should do something but it's a risk, just f***ing do it. If it's positive, obviously. Don't do anything bad!''