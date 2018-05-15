Ed Sheeran is set for a cameo role in Danny Boyle's new movie 'All You Need Is Love'.

The chart-topping singer has previously made appearances in 'Bridget Jones's Baby' and 'Game of Thrones', and now, between dates on his world tour, Ed will travel to Liverpool to shoot scenes with Lily James for the new film.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Ed jumped at the chance of being in the movie.

''He actually lives right next door to Richard [Curtis], who offered him the role. His part isn't massive, but it will be amazing to have him involved.''

As many as 5,000 extras are set to be recruited for the new movie, which is being directed by Danny and written by Richard.

The Beatles-inspired film is being shot in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk.

And according to broadcaster Emma Freud - who is Richard's partner - 5,000 extras are being sought for a ''brilliant concert on Gorleston beach''.

She told the BBC: ''When Danny Boyle came onboard he looked at the script and said 'fantastic, we'll get 5,000 people to be on Gorleston beach. I'm a real director, I do things properly.'''

The makers of the movie are remaining tight-lipped about the details of the project, including the official title, but the production company Working Title involved with the film has confirmed it is ''Beatles-inspired and a new comedy''.