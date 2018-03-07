Ed Sheeran sent a touching video message to a terminally ill mother-of-two to ''make [her] smile''.

The 27-year-old singer took to YouTube to record the clip for 39-year-old Kelly Dimmock after she was diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer earlier this year, 13 years after she lost her nine-day-old baby.

She said: ''I couldn't believe it when my husband woke me up the other day to say my messages to Ed Sheeran had got through and that Ed Sheeran had messaged me. Wow, I'm so, so happy.

''Thank you all for the love and support. Each and every one of you that have liked, shared and commented have helped make this happen.''

On the clip, Ed says: ''Hey Kelly, Ed here. I'm in Perth at the moment but I just heard your story and just sending you a message to wish you lots of love. I hope this makes you smile.''

Ed's message came about after Kelly's son Chance started singing some of the 'Perfect' hitmaker's tunes to cheer her up, which led to an online appeal.

Kelly added: ''When I first got diagnosed last month I cried and cried. I felt like my whole world had been pulled from underneath me.

''Then Chance started singing me Ed Sheeran songs. We joked and I told him that maybe if he learnt the words to the song 'Perfect' that Mummy's friend Ed would come have a cup of tea with him.

''Well since then, as soon as Chance thought I was sad or saw me cry, he sings it. He melts my heart, he is so beautiful and innocent and at just four year's old doesn't understand this awful horrible disease is going to take me away from him.''

Kelly admits she ''doesn't want to know how much time she has left'' and is now determined to enjoy every moment with her family.

She and husband Dave are planning to renew their vows and have set up a JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kellys-vow - to raise money for their nuptials. They have generated more than £4,000 at the time of writing.

Kelly's page reads: ''After seeing numerous doctors over the last year to explain her symptoms Kelly was brushed aside with it being 'anxiety' unfortunately, after months of trying she finally had an MRI scan and blood tests on January 15th 2018 to find she had stage 3 ovarian cancer.

''A few weeks later she was told it was stage 4 gallbladder cancer that has now spread to skin, liver and lymph nodes.

''Kelly doesn't want to know how long she has left and just wants to make the most out of each day. Dave is a Sergeant Major in the Army. He was due to be promoted the day Kelly found out her Cancer had spread. (sic)''