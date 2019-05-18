Ed Sheeran sees his audiences as a ''blob''.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker plays himself in upcoming movie 'Yesterday' - which is set in a world where The Beatles don't exist - and he offered tips on performing to lead actor Himesh Patel, who plays songwriter Jack Malik, ahead of filming at his own concerts in Wembley and Cardiff.

Discussing the advice Ed gave him, Himesh explained to Total Film: ''He says that they all become a blob and he entertains the blob. I wrote that on my script, entertain the blob.''

It seems Ed's own life was a big inspiration on the script and his influence can be seen throughout the movie.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis said: ''There's a lot of Ed in the film, in the character, because Ed started playing in all the places our hero plays - like the Ipswich Agricultural Fair.''

Ed has been keeping busy after working on the film, and last week he released new collaboration 'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber.

Ed, 28, wrote on Instagram: ''Me and @justinbieber have got a new song out. It's called ''I Don't Care'' hope you like it x (sic)''

Justin, 25, tweeted: ''It's out. I don't care (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed he was set to work on an advert for Heinz's Tomato Ketchup after reaching out to the brand.

He wrote on Instagram earlier this month:''It's happening... #advert #dreamscometrue #believe #achieve''

His confirmation came shortly after he posed a question to the company alongside a picture of himself with the iconic ketchup bottle.

He wrote: ''Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x (sic)''

Heinz then replied that they were fully on board and ''loved'' the idea.

They messaged back: ''Yo yourself @teddysphotos! We're all. Actually, we're all. But you get the idea. And we'd love to hear YOUR idea. Sorry, we're nervous. Team Heinz is hitting you up RIGHT NOW.(sic)''