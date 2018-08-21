Ed Sheeran has asked Sean Paul for advice on how to crack the French market.

Although Ed, 27, has found worldwide success, Sean Paul says the Parisian market has eluded the singer/songwriter but he has offered to work on a collaboration in order to help Ed.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Sean Paul, 45, said: ''Me and Ed spoke about doing something, we were in Paris and I do well there and he's doing well everywhere but there.

''So I said, 'maybe we can do a song as I'm doing well in Paris but not so much everywhere else' - he's an option I'd love to explore to work with.

''He seemed up for that, so we'll see what happens.

''I don't know why you do better in certain places but that's how it works.''

Sean Paul is renowned for his collaborations and last month revealed he was forced to cut Rita Ora and Shakira from his song 'Mad Love'.

The 'Get Busy' hitmaker said Rita and Shakira - who is listed as a co-writer - were at the top of his list to lay down vocals on the track from his EP, 'Mad Love The Prequel', but the job ended up going to Becky G due to legal issues on Shakira's side and scheduling conflicts with Rita.

He explained: ''A couple people did try on that song.

''One was Shakira and that happened to end up being in a red-tape situation and a second person was Rita Ora.''

However, the Jamaican star has another track up his sleeve with Rita.

He said: ''She sounds way better on that song to me.''

The singer-and-producer also had to ditch a collaboration with rapper Cardi B from the nine-track release because it wasn't working out.

He said: ''Someone put part of her song from some other thing so I stopped it from happening.''

The EP features Ellie Goulding, Stefflon Don and Migos, but it's Major Lazer's 'Tip Pon It' that wowed Sean the most.

He said: ''It gets me up. Pretty much the sound in it is just nuts.''