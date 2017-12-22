Ed Sheeran has claimed this year's UK Christmas number one.

The 26-year-old singer has secured the top spot on the Official Singles Chart for the festive season with his track 'Perfect', which he duetted with pop superstar Beyonce on.

Speaking about his triumph, Ed told OfficialCharts.com: ''Thank you very much for making Perfect Christmas Number 1. This is an actual dream come true and I'm very proud and happy. Thank you so much and have a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a Happy New Year.''

And posting about it on his social media account, Ed added: ''Perfect is Christmas number one ! Merry Christmas everyone, have a wonderful holiday with your families, see you in the new year x (sic)''

And Ed will be doubly celebrating as the track has also been certified double platinum by the BPI, achieving 1.23m combined sales and streams in the UK to date.

Ed also finds himself at second on the charts after he featured on Eminem's track 'River', whilst Wham's 'Last Christmas' re-entered the charts at number three after a recent campaign to get the track - which features the late George Michael - back in the charts.

Elsewhere, festive favourites, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas is You' and The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York', came in at fourth and seventh place respectively.

Rita Ora's 'Anywhere', Big Shaq's 'Man's Not Hot', Clean Bandit and Julia Michael's 'I Miss You', X Factor winners Rak-Su's 'Dimelo' and NF's 'Let You Down' complete the top 10.

Meanwhile, Eminem's comeback album 'Revival' tops the Official Albums Chart for the UK, followed closely behind by Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' and Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All'. Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' and Rag 'n' Bone Man's 'Human' completes the top five.