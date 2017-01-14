The pop star enjoyed a break throughout 2016, but returned with new material last week (ends08Jan17), and now his tracks Shape of You and Castle On the Hill have helped him score a one-two punch atop the new singles chart.

Sheeran revealed he was "incredibly chuffed (pleased)" by his latest hits, telling The Official Charts Company, "Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together."

Rag N Bone Man is at three with Human, while Clean Bandit's Rockabye and Little Mix's Touch round out the new top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Little Mix extend their reign at number one on the U.K. albums chart to five weeks with Glory Days. Their project is now the most successful girl band album since the Spice Girls' debut hit the top in 1996, but they still have some way to go before toppling the pop icons - Spice held the top spot for a record 15 weeks.