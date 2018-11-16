Ed Sheeran won't release his next album until ''late 2020'' as he plans another long break.

The 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker is currently on the road promoting his 2017 record 'Divide' and he admitted he will disappear from the public eye once the tour ends in September 2019.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, he said: ''I've got things coming out, I don't know if they're albums. But I've got things coming out. The next 'album album' won't be for a while.

''After this, September is the end of tour next year, then I'm going to do another blackout and go away for a year.

''It worked last time for both me and the public, I think it's good to have a little break. The next album, no earlier than 2020. Late 2020.''

Earlier this year, Ed - who similarly took a break in 2015 following his 'Multiply' album - revealed his fourth full length LP could be a big departure, as he opened up on the pressure to create constant pop hits.

He previously explained: ''The reason it's not a pop album is people expect you to come and the next album they're going to be like 'it has to be bigger than 'Shape of You' and it has to sell more than this', but if I control it and go 'here's a lo-fi record that I really f****** love,' my fans are gonna be like 'Yay!', and the pop world are gonna be like 'oh well, maybe the next one.' ''

Ed, 27, certainly won't be short of material, as his 'Shape of You' co-writer Steve Mac recently confirmed the pair penned 20 tracks together in five days.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We write all the time, about two months ago we were in the studio for five days and we wrote 20 songs and it was an incredible thing, you know the man is just a machine when it comes to songwriting.''

'Radio 2 in Concert with Ed Sheeran' airs on BBC2 on November 17 at 11.30pm.