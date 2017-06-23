Ed Sheeran thinks the popularity of '÷' was an ''anomaly''.

The 26-year-old pop star enjoyed unprecedented success with his third studio album, with nine of his records appearing in the top ten of the singles charts at one stage.

Reflecting on that achievement, Ed explained: ''I think it's an anomaly that will happen every now and then. I don't think they need to change anything.

''It hasn't happened since then and it will probably happen when Taylor Swift puts out an album. And probably with Adele, Eminem and Bieber.''

Ed even joked about amending the chart rules to ensure there's not a repeat of his success.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Maybe you should nominate what singles off your album should be eligible - that's the way it should happen.''

Meanwhile, Ed is the Sunday headliner at this year's Glastonbury Festival, and the chart-topping star has revealed he is taking the gig very seriously.

In fact, Ed confirmed that for the first time in his career, he intends to undergo a warm-up routine before he takes to the stage at the world-famous music festival.

The pop star - who was recently awarded an MBE for his services to music - shared: ''I'll warm up for Glastonbury. I've never ever warmed up but I don't want to take any risks - and it's live on TV.

''I'm putting in songs that I don't usually play. Glastonbury will only want to hear a set list of well-known songs.''