Ed Sheeran duetted with Justin Bieber at a karaoke bar.

The 25-year-old singer met up with his friend in Tokyo, Japan, recently and they had a ''weird'' night out where they sang one another's biggest hits before coming together for a rendition of 'Love Yourself', the 22-year-old Canadian pop star's 2015 single which was written by the 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker.

Speaking to MYXclusive, Ed said: ''I quite like that that song is just having its own life somewhere.

''Me and Justin actually sung that on karaoke together two days ago.

''He was in Tokyo. It was a really weird night actually, a really weird night.

''We went to a bar called Train Bar and did some shots, then we went to a karaoke bar and sung our own song.

''He was singing my songs, so I was singing his songs... and then we both sang 'Love Yourself'.''

Ed previously revealed 'Love Yourself' was initially written for his upcoming '÷' album and he's delighted with the success the track has had since he discarded it.

He said: ''That was a song I had written for '÷'. It just wouldn't have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.

''So going from a song that would have never been released to [being] the biggest song of last year - it just became Billboard's #1 of 2016 of the whole year, and [was] nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys - it just shows you that you shouldn't always write stuff off.''

Meanwhile, Justin previously praised Ed for being ''super talented''.

He said: ''He is a good guy, super talented. Really good songwriter so just to be able to work with that calibre of songwriter was really really awesome. We are boys, so we just go out and we're mates.''