Ed Sheeran will receive the O2 Silver Clef Award at the annual ceremony.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter will take home the coveted prize at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards on July 5 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and has insisted the accolade ''means a lot''.

In a statement, he said: ''I want to thank Nordoff Robbins and O2 for the award...this means a lot and I want to applaud Nordoff Robbins for all the wonderful work they do through music therapy.''

The prize-giving will also see the likes of Sam Smith and Dua Lipa take home the awards for AEG Best Male Award and Smule Best Female Award respectively.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker says she's glad to once again be supporting the charity - which aims to improve the lives of vulnerable and isolated people through music therapy.

She said: ''A few years ago, I performed at a Nordoff Robbins event which was raising funds for their music therapy work, so it's a real pleasure to be back supporting this charity again through the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

''Music is my life, so I can't think of a better charity to be supporting than one which uses music to enrich the lives of others. I can't wait to be there on the day to receive this award!''

'Fine Line' hitmaker Mabel will presented with the Ticketmaster Best Newcomer Award while The Black Eyed Peas will be the recipients of The Raymond Weil Best International Group Award, and electro-pop band Years & Years will take home the Hard Rock Café Best Group prize.

Mabel said: ''I'm so happy to be accepting the Ticketmaster Best Newcomer Award! Making music is such a fun but also emotional process, so being able to support a charity who helps others in really tough situations through music holds a special place in my heart.''

Olly from Years & Years - who has been open about his own battle with mental health in the past - added: ''We are really happy to be accepting the Hard Rock Cafe best group award at the o2 silver clefs this year!

''The work Nordoff Robbins are doing is really incredible so it's very exciting to be involved.

''Offering people a lifeline by giving them a chance to express themselves through music, like Nordoff Robbins do, reminds us how lucky we are as a band to do what we do.

''We all experience tough times and any of us can find ourselves in a vulnerable situation, music can be so healing for us in those moments.''

The evening will also see legendary electronic music The Chemical Brothers - comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - honoured with Bose Innovation Award.

They said: ''We are delighted to be part of the O2 Silver Clef Awards this year and to be supporting this very special charity.

''We love expressing our inner selves creatively, forging connection and escape through music.

''Music therapy which helps people to do the same is incredibly important and inspiring for us.

''We're grateful to be associated with the provision of this opportunity for people to find their voice through music.

''We look forward to collecting the Bose Innovation Award on the day and meeting the people involved in this wonderful work.''

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony for a third time.