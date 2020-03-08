Ed Sheeran has already had a tattoo in honour of his five future children.
Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honour of his five future children.
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker - who is married to Cherry Seaborn - has added to his extensive collection of body art with a new inking of rings on his back, which he reportedly plans to dedicate to his kids in future by adding their handprints inside each circle.
A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Ed comes from a large Catholic family and he wants to have a house full of kids.
''He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print into each circle.''
The 29-year-old star's tattoo artist, Kevin Paul, previously admitted he thinks a lot of his famous client's inkings are ''s**t'' but understands they are personal to Ed.
Speaking about trolls poking fun at some of Ed's tats, he said: ''I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren't very good.
''And I take the p**s out of Ed all the time, when I'm with him, that they are s**t.
''They are! But every single thing that he's got is personal to him.''
Kevin isn't a big fan of Ed's tattoo of Pingu - the penguin from the animated children's series of the same name - which Harry Styles also has, branding it ''s**t''.
He said: ''Him and Harry Styles had Pingu tattooed on them and they had it done because that was the cartoon they liked as a child.
''And it does look s**t but it's what they wanted, it's a personal memory and it means something to them.''
Kevin admitted working with Ed - who also has inkings such as a huge lion on his chest, a tomato ketchup bottle, and a gingerbread man - is the ''best and worst'' thing to happen to his career.
He added: ''I was a big massive artist doing 3D-work and winning multi awards.
''And then all of a sudden you end up doing Pingu the Penguin and f***ing gingerbread men on popstars.
''And all that client base just dies off, but the doorways it has opened for me are much bigger.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...