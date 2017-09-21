Ed Sheeran has completed his most intimate gig to date in the living room of Richard Branson's daughter Holly.

The 'Galway Girl' hitmaker joined 1,000 other artists in performing for Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds' global concert series Give a Home on Wednesday (20.09.17) from the property in Washington D.C.

300 unique living room shows took place across 60 countries to raise awareness of Amnesty International's 'I Welcome' campaign, which defends the human rights of refugees across the globe.

The 26-year-old star serenaded a small number of people sat on the floor with songs from his record-breaking LP 'Divide'.

Elsewhere, in London, Emeli Sande was hosted by Sam Branson - the media mogul's son - at his home in London.

Prior to the gig, the 'Read All About It' hitmaker exclusively told BANG Showbiz that she was looking forward to playing to a small audience.

She said: ''I just love doing gigs that intimate. We are going to do a few acoustic versions.

''I love it when everyone can just sit on the floor giving a little performance.

''You can get really deep and soulful in your delivery.''

Jessie Ware, Rudimental and many more also performed for the cause.

The funds raised will support Amnesty International's work in documenting human rights abuses and violations against refugees and pushing governments to find a sustainable solution.

More than 22 million people have been forced to flee their home country, so the aim of the ambitious concert series is to unite people in showing solidarity with refugees.