Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' has overtaken Drake's 'One Dance' as the most streamed song in the UK.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter has finally caught up with the hip-hop star with the song from his record-breaking album 'Divide', which has now reached over 184 million streams in six months.

The Official Charts Company has unveiled its lists of the biggest selling albums and singles of 2017 and the flame-haired star has three top 10's in the biggest-selling song category.

'Shape of You' has been download 717,000 times, giving the track a sales figure of 2.6 million.

And at Ed's song 'Castle On The Hill' is second with sales of 1.5 million, while 'Galway Girl', which Ed recently admitted is like ''Marmite'', is in fourth position.

They are followed by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' and Rag 'n' Bone Man, which are in third and fifth place respectively.

When Drake dropped his playlist 'More Than Life' in March, in its first full day of release it raked in the best first-day streams for any album on Spotify. The record gained 61.3 million global streams, smashing the previous record of 56.7 million, held by Ed's 'Divide'.

If that wasn't enough, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker also beat the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker's previously held record of the most streamed artist in a single day on the streaming service.

Drake managed to gain an impressive 76.4 million streams across all his available music on March 19, beating Ed's record of 68.7 million as of March 3.