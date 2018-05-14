Ed Sheeran surprised around 40 punters with a secret performance at a pub in Belfast last week.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker had performed to a sold-out 40,000 people at nearby Boucher Playing Fields, but continued the party at Maddens Bar in the city centre on Wednesday night (09.05.18).

The megastar is believed to have arrived with his guitar in hand ready to play some tunes, whilst mingling and enjoy a pint or two with the locals.

An onlooker said: ''He had his guitar with him so he must have arrived with the intention of playing a few hits.

''He was happy to chat away with the locals and have a drink. He really seemed to enjoy himself in the pub.

''Maddens is famous in Belfast for traditional music and someone in Ed's team heard about this and told him it would be a good place to relax after the gig.

''Everyone had a great time and were singing along while he played the guitar.''

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter - who is engaged to childhood friend Cherry Seaborn - was joined by his bandmates for the impromptu gig.

Barmaid Rhiannon McLaughlin added to Sunday Life: ''He was so friendly and so too were the other members of his band, it was like having your own personal concert.''

The 'Galway Girl' singer will continue his tour at Pearse Stadium in Galway, this evening (14.05.18).

The flame-haired star will then head to Dublin for two consecutive nights at Phoenix Park, before heading back to England for more shows.