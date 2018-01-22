Ed Sheeran has a stockpile of songs recorded with Rudimental which could be released this year.

The drum and bass band - comprised of Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith - recently made a comeback with 'These Days', but have revealed they are looking to dust off the old tracks, which were made with the 'Perfect' hitmaker when they did 'Lay It All On Me' in 2015.

Kesi told The Sun newspaper: ''We are good friends and we get in the studio now and again.

''''There is music that is yet to be heard. I think one, two or even a few songs will surface in some form at some point this year.''

Meanwhile, the 'Waiting all Night' hitmakers previously teased their new record will see the four-piece go in an ''exciting new direction''.

The foursome have kept a relatively low-profile, apart from their collaboration with James Arthur, 'Sun Comes Up', last year.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz Piers teased: ''I can't wait to share the new album with everyone.

''This album is going to be an exciting new direction for us.''

As for Ed, he looks set to be stepping back from the music scene, following the announcement he's engaged to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

After the pair have children - which Ed previously admitted he wanted to do before he turns 30 - the 26-year-old singer/songwriter's ambition for music will ''go to zero''.

He said: ''My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like 'I do not care anymore as I have another life to take care of.'

''It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like 'I want to be a good father'.''

The 'Galway Girl' hitmaker also admitted that his passion for his career is already taking a nose dive, as he has already achieved ''far more'' than he thought he would, and doesn't know where to go from here.

He added: ''To be honest my ambition is dwindling a little bit because I have achieved far more than I thought I ever would. I do not know what to do next. I feel like when you play a stadium you cannot play any bigger than that because what do you do? Sell 15 million albums? What do you do on your next album?''