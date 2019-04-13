Ed Sheeran won £15 in his local village raffle.

The 28-year-old singer - who is worth £83 million - picked up second prize in his local raffle in January, but missed out on the £25 jackpot.

The Sun reports that Ed's good luck was revealed in the village newsletter and funds raised will go to maintaining the village hall in Dennington, Suffolk, East England.

Ed was raised in Suffolk and owns his own sprawling home there with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The pair tied the knot at their estate in a low-key ceremony just before Christmas without any of his famous friends in attendance.

A source previously said: ''Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

''There were only 40 people - so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or popstar pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them - just a tiny winter wedding.

''It's amazing that he's the biggest popstar in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.

''Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.''

The singer and his wife, 26, are said to be planning a bigger celebration in the summer to celebrate their nuptials with pals who were not told about the wedding.

The source added: ''Ed and Cherry are planning festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer.

''That will be all singing and dancing, and they'll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends.''