Ed Sheeran's piping hot hits always start with a warm brew.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker has revealed that the secret to his songwriting success is never hitting the booze and instead putting the kettle on before he starts writing.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the 27-year-old superstar said: ''I only ever create sober. I like to be alert. I find ideas happen when you have a cup of tea.''

Meanwhile, the flame-haired singer also revealed that parents of children with ginger hair often come up to him and thank him now that it's considered cool to have ginger locks.

He said: ''Parents with children with ginger hair come up to me and go: 'It's cool to have ginger hair.'

''I was ribbed about it at school, it was the thing that got me noticed.

''Now everyone loves (Prince) Harry and Rupert Grint ('Harry Potter' star). Ladies love Grint.''

Ed teamed up with fellow red head Jess Glynne last year to tackle ginger prejudice on her track 'Thursday'.

The 'Rather Be' hitmaker explained: ''We talked about that (being redheads).

''It's weird. I don't understand why there is such a prejudice about it in this country.

''I've definitely heard all the ginger jokes. But guys get it a lot harder. I think it affected Ed more. But maybe people like Ed and me, we're changing that. I love my hair. It is what it is, right?''

Meanwhile, the 'Cold Coffee' singer - who is believed to have secretly married childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - has a number of songs brewing which he's hoping to release in 2019, before he goes on a break.

The 'A Team' hitmaker previously revealed he won't release his next album until ''late 2020'' as he wanted to take another long hiatus, but he now has a ''collection'' of tracks that he wants to share with the world before he disappears from the public eye again.

Ed's new music is separate to the song he's penned for the forthcoming Beatles movie by Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis, which is as-yet-untitled, which also sees him play himself.

He said recently: ''I've just finished the film ... and I've got some stuff coming out.

''I can't really say for certain when, or what it is, it's just a collection of songs and I don't know whether it's going to be one song, five, or 15.''

Ed's last album was 2017's multi-award-winning 'Divide'.