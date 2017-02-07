Ed Sheeran will only attend one celebrity party a year.

The 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker may be famous across the world and have many people clamouring to meet him but that doesn't stop him from politely declining all but one of the showbiz get-togethers he's asked to attend year on year.

He said: ''That was at Taylor Swift's 4th July party. That's the only [celebrity party] I do.''

However, his lack of attendance at a number of celebrity parties certainly doesn't stop him from having a long list of showbiz pals including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Speaking about hanging out with the couple, he said: ''I ended up bro-ing down with Ryan and Blake.

''I saw them at a party and I attached myself to him because he's cool, and he's very dark. Very dark humour. You don't know whether you're meant to laugh.''

The 25-year-old singer recently took a year away from the music industry and says that whilst it was ''glorious'' at first, he soon got ''quite bored''.

Speaking on Australia's KIIS FM, he said: ''I had like six months off - and then I had to make an album. It was glorious for the first 3 months, but then I got quite bored.''

Meanwhile, Ed has always enjoyed a close friendship with Taylor but admits they can take their competitive streak ''too far'' sometimes.

He shared recently: ''There's an underdog element to it. Taylor was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school - and we both take it a bit too far.

''She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can't do something and being like, 'F you. I can.'''