Ed Sheeran's neighbours fear he will turn a natural pond into a swimming pool.

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker had the kidney-shaped pool of water on his Suffolk estate accepted by planning permission officials a few years ago by insisting it was installed as a haven for wildlife but now his neighbours are worried it will be turned into a pool.

One neighbour, Tony Robinson, said: ''I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a 'wild lifestyle' rather than the actual wild life.''

Whilst Kenny and Carol Cattee, who also live nearby, added to The Sun newspaper: ''The so-called wildlife pond would now appear to be more like a swimming pool, which is somewhat different from the application.''

A set of steps and a jetty have been installed on the pond, sparking concern but East Suffolk council approved the installation as it is to be used ''to enable access to the pond in the event of maintenance and emergency''.

In 2016, when the initial planning permission application was made, Ed and his now-wife Cherry Seaborn said the new pond would help to ''support nature conservation ... and provide a natural habitat for breeding and wetland invertebrates such as dragonflies and water beetles, as well as providing a source of drinking water to birds and mammals.''

The application was approved a few months later but it was made clear by East Suffolk council that the pond wouldn't be used for anything else including ''recreational leisure such as swimming''.

It comes after Ed applied for permission to build a chapel in the grounds of his Suffolk mansion to give him a place to ''retreat for contemplation and prayer'', and for his famous house guests to ''regenerate their spiritual strength''. However, the plans may be thwarted by the great crested newts living in his pond. Objections have been lodged against the chapel plans, amid claims the pond is home to one of the largest populations of the protected species in the area. Critics are demanding a ''full ecological survey'' before the application progresses any further.