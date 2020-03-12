Ed Sheeran's mother Imogen has started giving music lessons to school children.

Imogen has set up a project, called Suffolk Kodaly Community Interest Company, to provide ''progressive music education to children in schools across the east of Suffolk'', according to The Sun newspaper.

In documents lodged through Companies House, she explained: ''Kodaly's approach to music education is based on teaching, learning and under-standing music through the experience of singing - giving direct access to the world of music without the technical problems involved with the use of an instrument.''

Imogen explained that her company's overarching ambition is to ensure that ''every pupil sings regularly'', saying it is ''hugely beneficial for children's social and mental development, helping to improve children's behaviour, attainment, confidence, concentration and ability to cope with peer pressure''.

Ed, 29 - who is one of the world's best-selling music artists - previously admitted to being miserable during his school days, before he started to pursue music seriously.

Speaking in 2019, the chart-topping star explained: ''I hated primary school with a passion, I cried every day.

''I'm ginger so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school - ginger, had a stutter and wore huge glasses, just a bit odd. But I got to high school, started playing guitar and joined a band.''

Ed admitted that his passion for music transformed his approach to school, and ultimately, it has changed his life forever.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker - who has already sold more than 150 million records worldwide - said: ''Music is one of those things that can give you confidence.''