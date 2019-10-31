Ed Sheeran's manager has called for a change in the way charts are calculated because the ''bigger acts'' are ''getting stuck'' at the top.

The 28-year-old singer/songwriter's recent track with Stormzy, 'Take Me Back to London', spent six weeks at the top of the charts and the star has had four chart-topping albums, but Stuart Camp believes it would be ''nice to see a bit more rotation'' at the summit.

He said: ''I think it would be nice to see a bit more rotation at the top of the charts.

''You look at it and say, 'Well, you've been number one for five weeks. Please go away.'

''The bigger acts that go up there are getting stuck. I don't know if there's a way that they can change the way they are calculating the streams.''

Stuart also admitted he is ''very conscious of overkill'', and is keen to make sure people don't end up becoming ''bored'' of the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Speaking on BBC Music Introducing podcast 'Does My Music Suck?', he added: ''I never want anyone to be bored of him. But I guess if he's top of the charts then they're possibly not. You just want to make sure that's a fair representation.

''We're very conscious of not doing overkill. Bizarrely, we've been doing it for 10 years where we really have overkilled, but no one seems to be sick of it.

''We are very conscious of too much Ed Sheeran.''

Stuart's comments come after he recently admitted Ed inserts unusual clauses into his contract, including a recent one that ensured he carried a laminated photo of the Weasley twins from 'Harry Potter' in his wallet at all times.

He said: ''The deal I get nervous with is my own management deal with Ed Sheeran because every year he puts a stupid clause in it that I have to proceed with. It's the honest to God truth.

''I have to carry a picture of them in my wallet at all times. I have a little laminated card of those lovely twins. I have to have that with me at all times. It's in my management contract.

''There's a picture of the two twins from Harry Potter, behind me, that rises up from the wall. That's a clause in my contract with him. Stupid things like that. Ed's actually misunderstood the contract.

''He thinks I have to show it to people everywhere I go. If I'm in [a magazine] and there isn't a picture of it, he rings me and says, 'You're in breach [of the contract].' ''