Ed Sheeran's Heinz Tomato Ketchup advert is inspired by an actual meal he had at a ''super posh restaurant''.

The 28-year-old singer - who is such a big fan of the classic condiment that he has a tattoo of the food company's logo on his arm - has written, directed, starred in and narrated a Heinz TV advert, which will air in the UK for the first time on Monday tonight (17.06.19) during the break on ITV soap 'Coronation Street'.

The promo sees the 'Perfect' hitmaker recreate a real-life experience in which he pulls out a bottle of ketchup while at a fancy eatery to flavour his food, much to the dismay of the waiter, chef and his fellow diners.

In the advertisement, Ed says: ''I've got an idea for a Heinz ketchup commercial. I was at this super posh restaurant, super posh the type of place that has chandeliers and paintings on the wall and way too many forks. Fast forward and the food comes, the waiter tells me 'We are proud to present this farm to table, blah blah blah, posh and fancy blah blah blah, with a side of blah blah blah.

''You know the food looked good, I just thought there was something missing, so I reach into my bag and take out the only thing that can complete me. And at that point, the whole world came to a stop. And the waiter was screaming through his eyes. So that's my idea. Do you wanna do it?''

Not only has the 'Castle On The Hill' singer released his own advert, the star recently launched his very own brand of Heinz Ketchup, which has been rebranded as 'Edchup' and features a special Ed-inspired tomato icon on every bottle.

The special-edition bottles will officially launch across major retailers nationwide from mid-June and although Edchups will soon be available in supermarkets, fans can get their hands on the first 150 bottles by visiting his favourite takeaways, Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas and Pizza and Grill, all of which are located in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England.