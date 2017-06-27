Ed Sheeran has been working on his fourth album for six years.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has revealed he already has a number of songs ready for his fourth album - which is expected to be called 'Subtract' - and teased it would be a ''very acoustic record''.

He said: ''I've been working on this one since the same time as Plus. Every year I write a song that will go on it. So I have about six, seven at the moment.

''It's not necessarily experimental but I don't think there'll be any hot radio songs on it this time. It's a very acoustic record, very acoustic.''

However, fans shouldn't get too excited as the 26-year-old singer admits it could be ''three or four'' more years before the LP is released.

He added: ''It will potentially come later, because it's been about six years in the making and it might be another three or four. So I might put other stuff out before then, just to have something out. Next year I kind of want to do a couple of collaborations, some cool stuff.''

And Ed is eyeing collaborations with the likes of DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Me and DJ Khaled were talking about doing a song but I haven't had any time to go in the studio, so I missed this album. But hopefully next year. I'm keeping open.

''I'm always, always up for working with Bieber. He's doing a lot of these features (record collaborations) then he's touring. But when he wants to start making another album, I'd love to be involved. ''I've got some ideas. I think he's really talented. And his head's screwed on properly now.''