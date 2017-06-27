Ed Sheeran has revealed he has been working on his fourth album for six years but says it could be ''three or four'' more years before it is released.
Ed Sheeran has been working on his fourth album for six years.
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has revealed he already has a number of songs ready for his fourth album - which is expected to be called 'Subtract' - and teased it would be a ''very acoustic record''.
He said: ''I've been working on this one since the same time as Plus. Every year I write a song that will go on it. So I have about six, seven at the moment.
''It's not necessarily experimental but I don't think there'll be any hot radio songs on it this time. It's a very acoustic record, very acoustic.''
However, fans shouldn't get too excited as the 26-year-old singer admits it could be ''three or four'' more years before the LP is released.
He added: ''It will potentially come later, because it's been about six years in the making and it might be another three or four. So I might put other stuff out before then, just to have something out. Next year I kind of want to do a couple of collaborations, some cool stuff.''
And Ed is eyeing collaborations with the likes of DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''Me and DJ Khaled were talking about doing a song but I haven't had any time to go in the studio, so I missed this album. But hopefully next year. I'm keeping open.
''I'm always, always up for working with Bieber. He's doing a lot of these features (record collaborations) then he's touring. But when he wants to start making another album, I'd love to be involved. ''I've got some ideas. I think he's really talented. And his head's screwed on properly now.''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...