Ed Sheeran advised Anne-Marie to keep in touch with her parents when she is on the road.

The 'Supermarket Flowers' hitmaker chose the 'Alarm' singer to support him on the European leg of his tour in support of his latest record 'Divide', and he told her it was important to communicate with her mum and dad as much as possible, which she is thankful for because now they speak every day.

She said: ''Ed told me you must always stay in contact with your mum, dad and family.

''You're constantly tweeting reaching out to other people and letting them know you're OK but you aren't talking to the most important people.

''Now I try to talk to them every day.''

The 26-year-old flame-haired hunk also helped Anne-Marie choose 'Ciao Adios' as her next single and he is very much into the collections of songs she has built up.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''He's always saying he loves my music, I've played him almost all the songs I have.''

The pop beauty recently turned 26 and charming Ed bought her some flowers as a gift and they enjoyed a Karaoke session on their night off in Paris.

She shared: ''We were in Paris and went for a local meal and enjoyed a bit of Karaoke. Ed got me some flowers they were really nice, he's a great person.''

Earlier this year, the 'Rockabye' singer revealed she has been in the studio with Ed.

She said: ''Well we've been friends for so long and ever since the start really I was like 'look we need to get a writing session in,' and he was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah.' We've both been really busy and then I think it was like maybe a couple of months ago he was like 'look, I've got this song, we need to work on it' and soooo ... we worked on it!''