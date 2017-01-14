Ed Sheeran rarely drank alcohol on his travels around the world.

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer - who has just made his musical comeback following a year-long hiatus - has revealed many of the places he travelled to after he finished his 'X World Tour' in December 2015, with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn had social etiquettes which meant drinking was appropriate.

He explained: ''I finished the tour in Australia then I flew home, had Christmas in Suffolk, then I flew to Iceland. That was the first place I flew to. And then I went on from there.

''I went away with my girlfriend; I am (still with her). I didn't really drink a lot; I was in places where it wasn't etiquette to drink. So I was in northern Japan trying to find a whiskey bar and just couldn't find one.''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer explained why he suddenly decided to take a year out.

He added to Radio X: ''It had come to the end of the tour, and the world wasn't screaming for another me album. The worked wasn't like 'let's hear new music!' The world was like, 'right, you've been around for a bit now, you take some time off.' Now people actually want new music, but back then it was relaxed and so I took the opportunity to take the time off and had a gap year. ''

And the flame-haired hunk - who no longer owns a mobile phone - admitted it wasn't quite a year off work because he spent the last six months travelling between Los Angeles, London and his hometown of Suffolk to make his third studio LP.

He added: '' I really took six months off, I didn't touch a guitar and I travelled, From June, July time, I made the album and finished about two weeks ago. I built a studio in the garden in Suffolk. So the reason people thought I took a year of is because I had disappeared for a year, I was in the middle of the wilderness.''