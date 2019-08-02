Ed Sheeran's first cat Graham has died.

The 28-year-old singer is mourning the death of his first cat, as he took to Instagram on Thursday (01.08.19) to share a picture of Graham as a kitten, alongside a simple broken heart emoji as the caption.

Ed rescued Graham when the pussy was young, and his manager Stuart Shaw had been looking after him alongside his wife Liberty Shaw, whilst the 'Shape of You' hitmaker was on tour.

Confirming Graham's death on social media, Liberty wrote: ''Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car. We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo (sic)''

And although Ed is no doubt heartbroken over Graham's death, he and his wife Cherry Seaborn still have their two moggies Calippo and Dorito, who were given their own Instagram page last year.

The cats - who also go by the nicknames Squish and Pussle, and are collectively known as The Wibbles - garnered 140,000 followers less than 24 hours after Ed launched their profile in July 2018.

The flame-haired star previously revealed his ''strange'' kitties sit on the sofa like humans.

His beloved pets have developed the weird trait since he and Cherry brought them into their Suffolk home and they started perching their fluffy bottoms on the cushions with their legs stretched out.

He said: ''I've been with my girlfriend almost three years. We went to high school together. She's really cool, we live together, we have cats. We've just got a Christmas tree and put that up.

''We've got two cats but they're both really, really, really strange creatures. They do have ribs but they sit up like humans with their legs stretched out. They should have their own Instagram account. They're called Calippo and Dorito.''