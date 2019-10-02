Ed Sheeran paid himself over £17 million last year - an equivalent of £47,000 a day.
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker saw Ed Sheeran Limited - the company that handles his earnings from songwriting and records - make a huge £32.6 million over the last 12 months, a profit of £19.26 million, and accounts figures showed he was paid the equivalent of £47,000 a day from the business.
Ed Sheeran Limited's finances don't include the money he'll make from concerts, so excluded the record-breaking £607 million generated by the 28-year-old star's 'Divide' world tour.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Being on a 250-date tour which takes in nine million fans around the globe obviously means he's preoccupied with performing.
''But this bumper profit still shows that people are lapping up his music and, crucially, still buying what he records in huge numbers. Most of the profits from the 'Divide' album, which he released in 2017, will be included in the newly released figures.''
The £17.1 million pay cheque marks a slight payrise for the 'Shape of You' singer - who is married to Cherry Seaborn - as in the previous financial year he paid himself £16.85 million, even though Ed Sheeran Limited had raked in £3.7 million more than this year.
The 'Sing' hitmaker has been making good use of his huge bank balance and owns 22 different properties, which cost him £47 million.
But his finances may drop in the forseeable future as in August, he announced he was planning a hiatus.
Speaking on stage at a gig in his home county of Suffolk, he said: ''I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it.
''This is my last gig for probably 18 months.''
