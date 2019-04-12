Ed Sheeran's collaboration with BTS has been confirmed.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker has teamed up with the K-Pop sensations on the ''delicate'' track 'Make It Right' on their album 'Map of The Soul: Persona', which is released today (12.04.19) at 10am in the UK (6pm KST).

The 28-year-old superstar previously teased that he had worked on a song with the 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprised of - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - and that they ''might be messing with'' it, but insisted he is a huge fan of their work.

He previously said: ''I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day.

''I really like BTS though, I think they're great.''

RM also name-dropped Ed when he was asked who his favourite artists are.

He said: ''I love James Blake, I love Jorja Smith, and Ed Sheeran of course.''

Whilst his bandmate Suga shared a picture of the band in the studio in December, and dedicated the post to the flame-haired singer/songwriter.

He captioned the Twitter snap : ''hmm... this is for you @edsheeran #SUGA. (sic)''

Ed joins 'Without Me' hitmaker Halsey in having a collaboration on the album - which is the follow-up to last year's 'Love Yourself' series - as she has provided vocals on 'Boy With Luv'.

And former 'X Factor UK' star Ryan Lawrie and the production duo Arcades - comprised of Max Graham and Matt Thomson - revealed the songs they worked on have also made the cut.

Ryan penned the track 'Mikrokosmos' with Marcus McCoan and Arcades, and the latter have also worked on 'Jamais Vu'.

Songwriter Ryan, 22, couldn't contain his excitement when he shared the news on Monday night (08.04.19).

He tweeted: ''So, this is probably the best moment of my f***ing life. I HAVE WRITTEN A SONG ON THE NEW BTS ALBUM - MAP OF THE SOUL - PERSONA!!!!!!!!!

Dreams come true.

Thank you to @arcadesuk & @marcusmccoan for writing mikrocosmos with me

#BTS #Mikrokosmos #MAPOFTHESOUL_PERSONA (sic)''

He teased that BTS fans ''aren't even ready'' for the song he's worked on and wishes he could ''hug'' everyone who has supported him.

He added: ''If I could go around the world and hug everyone of you individually, and say thank you for being so amazing I would! #Mikrokosmos is coming, you aren't even ready!!!!!

#BTS

#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA (sic)''

Meanwhile, the South Korean boyband are gearing up for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour', which sees them play eight stadiums across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers will play two sold out nights at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1 and June 2.

The track-listing for 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' is as follows:

'Intro: Persona'

'(Boy With Luv)' feat. Halsey

'Mikrokosmos'

'Make It Right'

'HOME'

'Jamais Vu'

'Dionysus'