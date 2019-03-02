Ed Sheeran's new album will feature duets with Justin Bieber and Beyonce.

The 28-year-old singer is working on a new record, which is expected to be released later this year, and will be comprised entirely of duets with other artists.

The Sun newspaper reports that along with songs with Justin, Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli, Ed is also set to feature collaborations with ''lesser- known hip-hop artists''.

Meanwhile, last year Ed broke the record for the most money made in a single year by a musician, thanks to his £342 million world tour.

The musician didn't release any new music in 2018, but that didn't stop him from having the most financially successful year of any musician, as his 'Divide' world tour - which he first embarked on in 2017 in support of his third studio album of the same name - brought in a whopping £342.3 million in 2018 alone.

According to data collected by Pollstar on the top 10 highest grossing tours of 2018, Ed sold 4.86 million tickets for the shows in the past 12 months, including the four sold out dates he performed at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker smashed his previous tour earnings for his 2014/15 tour 'Multiply' - which grossed £119 million - and is now on course for the most lucrative tour of all time.

Andy Gensler, executive editor of Pollstar said in a statement: ''The 'Divide Tour' was a perfect storm of medium-priced tickets, future classic singles that exploded globally, a compelling solo performance that embraced audience participation, a production that was successfully upgraded from arenas to stadiums, and having a huge online presence that connected him directly with fans.''