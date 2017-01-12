Ed Sheeran's new album '÷' is to be released on March 3rd.

The 25-year-old singer - who has just made his musical comeback following a year-long hiatus - made the exciting announcement on Twitter on Thursday (12.01.17), writing: ''÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x (sic)''

The 'Lego House' hitmaker has been overwhelmed by the response to the lead singles, 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill', which went straight to number one and number two respectively in the UK, and he truly believe's his follow-up to 2014's 'X' is his ''best work to date''.

He said: ''First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can't thank you enough. ''My new album '÷' holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I've been eager to get back and I couldn't be more excited for March 3rd.''

The flame-haired hunk's third studio LP will give fans an insight into the global superstar's past relationships, family life and musical career and his one-year hiatus, which saw him travel the world.

Fans can expect a mix of emotive ballads, hip-hop beats, and Ed's trademark acoustic guitar sound.

The hotly-anticipated record has been co-produced by Benny Blanco (Rihanna, The Weeknd) and Ed, with help from Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Mike Elizondo and Steve Mac.

It was recorded between Los Angeles, London, Suffolk and on the RMS Queen Mary 2 cruise ship.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer has himself created the album artwork and even painted the cover himself.

Snow Patrol's frontman Gary Lightbody previously revealed to BANG Showbiz that he and Johnny had teamed up with Ed for his next record.

He said: ''We're writing again with Ed Sheeran and a lot of other guys as well.

''Ed is one of the best solo artists in the world. A guy that can stand on stage and be self-accompanying. A guy that can stand on stage at Wembley with just a guitar and loop pedal and have the crowd enraptured. He has a mighty skill, a mighty talent and an incredible voice.''