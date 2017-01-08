Ed Sheeran wants to release seven more albums.

The 25-year-old singer - who is preparing for the release of his third studio album '÷', the follow up to 'x' - has revealed he has already lined up a retirement plan.

He said: ''I'm not planning on doing the math symbol thing for all of them, but yeah, I have thought about that and I have another five lined up that will be [coming] after the next [album]. I have two more math things and five more different things coming up. Seven more albums and then I'm done.''

However, Ed - who would like to take a break to raise a family - believes he will return to the music scene when his children are teenagers and no longer want him around.

Speaking on WestWoodOne's 'Zach Sang and The Gang, he explained: ''I think the time in my life where I would like to pause is [after I have] kids. I would like to see my kids grow up and then when they get to about 14, 15, 16, when they don't really want their dad around anymore cause he's uncool, that's when I'll start doing it again.''

Ed also revealed he has a special guest on his new album.

He said: ''I got John Mayer on a guitar solo that's uncredited that's quite cool. I did a really terrible guitar solo on a song and I was like, 'I bet John Mayer could do this better.' So I emailed him and he did it a lot better.''

Ed has just returned after a year out of the spotlight, where he shunned social media and travelled the world, but he admitted he missed touring.

He said: ''I'm still a pretty simple person anyway, so I'm still living in simpler times. Fame is like, you just have to find a way to deal with it in your own way, and the reason I took the break is I didn't know how to deal with it so I wasn't really enjoying it.

''I've now kind of recharged my batteries and thought about why I was in the music industry and came back with a sort of different view and I don't really mind, like I'm really grateful that people have a lot of love for the music I make which is nice. I'm in the music industry to perform. It took a year of not performing to see that because I started getting like, pangs of being upset and I was like 'What am I upset about?' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I haven't played a show in a year.'

''It's that buzz, it's a like a drug, you get addicted to it. That's why Bob Dylan will continuously tour, cause that's his drug.''