Ed Sheeran is back in the studio working on something new.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker may be in America on tour at the moment, but that isn't stopping the flame-haired pop star working on new music as he took to Instagram on Monday (18.09.17) to share a picture of himself hard at work on something.
He simply captioned the post: ''Back in.''
The 26-year-old star is on tour with his pal James Blunt and the latter recently said they may get to work together on the road or after the tour finishes after Ed co-wrote 'Make Me Better' on his latest record 'The Afterlove'.
Asked if he'll collaborate with Ed again, James exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I really enjoyed writing with Ed. Let's wait it out and see, I think we are enjoying touring at the moment.
''I think both of us are not necessarily in full writing mode at the moment, but we'll see.''
The 'Castle on the Hill' singer has been riding high on the success of his album 'Divide', which has been breaking records left right and centre, including becoming the first artist to ever hold all top five positions in the Official UK chart, with all 16 of the tracks from record making it into the top 20.
Ed's next studio venture has been heavily tipped to be titled 'Subtract' - following the pattern of his three previous records, 'Divide', 'Multiply', and 'Plus'.
The titles of his future albums are already tattooed on his body.
He said recently: ''It's kind of like 'Prison Break'. It's all there.''
