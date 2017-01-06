Ed Sheeran wishes he'd said no to being turned into a wax figure at Madame Tussauds because he was ''stripped naked''.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker had to prodded in several areas for his doppelgänger, which is on display at the wax museum in Times Square in New York City, and if he knew that he would have to bare his ''dad bod'' he would have turned it down.

Speaking on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills on Friday (06.01.17), he said: ''The waxwork was one of those things, where they said, 'Do you wanna be a Madame Tussauds waxwork?' and I was like, 'Yeah!' and then on the day, they pretty much stripped you naked and poked at you for five hours.

''I was like, I really wish I said no to this. It was the most awkward thing and it was literally at a time where I had a proper dad bod as well. It was all taking pictures, prodding you.''

At the time his statue was unveiled, the flame-haired hunk said he was most impressed that the creators chose to make the statue well endowed.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Met my waxwork at Madame Tussauds, he didn't say much but he's got a bulge so it's all good. (sic)''

To create his double, Ed had to wear skin tight shorts and a vest and be measured and prodded for three hours to ensure the finished result was an exact double of the singer.

Before it was revealed to the world, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker anticipated that his parents would find the wax work, which can be seen wearing a trademark chequered shirt and holding a guitar, strange.

He said: ''I'm excited for my parents to see it. I think it'll be quite weird for me but I think [even weirder] for my parents to see what they created.''