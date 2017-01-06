Ed Sheeran has recorded a song in the Ghanaian dialect Twi.

The 'Bloodstream' hitmaker got the chance to record the track while spending time in Ghana in West Africa in June, where he was partying with Afrobeats superstar Fuse ODG.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter says it was ''the most fun'' he's had making a song as they got drunk on a local drink called Shocker - a combination of spirits - and just partied while playing it all night.

Talking about his third album '÷' on 'The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills' on Friday (06.01.17), he said: ''The best experience was I wrote a song in Twi, which is the Ghanaian dialect, and I wrote that in Ghana at Fuse's house with all of his mates.

''That was the most fun experience. Being in the studio with someone like Fuse it's just a party the whole time.

They drink this thing called Shocker, and I won't tell you what is in it, but there is a lot of stuff in it.

''They drink that while they are in the studio and just go nuts the whole time. They just play this song on repeat full volume. That was probably the most fun I've had making a song.''

The unnamed track is produced by Killbeatz, but it's not known if it will feature on Ed's new record, which includes the singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill'.

Meanwhile, Ed revealed he has been sitting on his comeback track 'Castle on the Hill' for two years, and has described it as a ''love song'' for his hometown of Suffolk.

He explained: ''It's a love song for Suffolk because I don't think anyone's done that. That's the second song I have completed on the album.

''I wrote that mid-2015, so almost two years [ago]. I shot the music video in Suffolk, and they cast all my friends from school. It's all putting Suffolk on the map.''

And he also shared that 'Shape of You' was initially penned for R&B superstar, Rihanna.

He said: ''This is actually a really random one, I went in to write songs with other people and we were there writing the song thinking 'This would work for Rihanna', then we decided half way through we would make it for me. This was the last song that was finished, and I didn't put two and two together and didn't put it on the album and kept it from my label.''