Ed Sheeran thinks modern pop stars are ''sensible''.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker believes that as music careers are more short-lived these days, artists do more to look after their money and protect their long-term future.

He told Q magazine: ''As soon as I signed my publishing deal, before I got big, I bought property.

''I've invested in three in England.

''I think pop stars nowadays are just more sensible because it doesn't last as long.

''It's all about, do your time, earn your money, buy some property and when it all goes to s**t, you've got something to fall back on.

''The guy who told me to buy property was Goldie. I met him when I was 17, he kept in touch and as soon as stuff started to go well, he rang me up and goes, 'Don't be a ****, by a f***ing house.' ''

The 27-year-old singer found his English background helped him a lot when he tried to crack the US.

He said: ''Being English goes a long way in Hollywood.

''In any situation, I benefited from it. Not sexually, professionally.

''Americans think we're kooky and fun. When I lived there I was in all these situations, dinner parties, clubs, meeting people and thought, 'All this could end tomorrow, I better do it all now, so I'll at least have some decent stories.'

''I definitely lived it. I did everything that I should've done and everything I shouldn't.''