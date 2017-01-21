Ed Sheeran wants to get tattoos of his future children's handprints.

The 25-year-old singer is known for his large collection of inkings, but has said he's saving space on his body for when he starts a family, so he can have the handprints of his kids permanently etched into his skin.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've always wanted to get my kids' handprints on me so I'll have to wait for that.''

It's not the first time the flame haired singer - who is currently in a relationship with his former school friend Cherry Seaborn - has talked about children either, as he previously claimed he has been ''ready'' for fatherhood since last year.

When asked if he was excited to become a dad in the future, the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker said: ''Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go - tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.''

And the 'Shape of You' singer - who returned to the music scene earlier this month after a year-long hiatus - says he'll take an ''extended break'' when he does start a family.

He added: ''When they hit four or five and start primary school, I'm just out. I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me. I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down.''

Meanwhile, Ed believes Cherry could be the one he starts his family with, as his break from music gave him the chance to ''fall in love properly'' with the beauty.

He said: ''This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly.

''I've always got into relationships very passionate - I'm a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f**k up. And I'm like, 'Oh, what happened?' But it's because I had no time to put into someone.''