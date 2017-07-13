Ed Sheeran is helping Jess Glynne with her new album.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has enjoyed a stellar 2017 to date, following the launch of his own comeback album '÷', but he's also found time to pen two new tracks, titled 'Thursday' and 'Woman Like Me', for Jess' new record.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''After the success Jess enjoyed with her first album, she has been able to pick and choose who she works with but was delighted that Ed came on board.

''His offerings are set to be major components of Jess's album - his songwriting and her distinctive sound are a perfect fit.''

As well as topping the charts with his new album, Ed also headlined the iconic Glastonbury festival in June.

The flame-haired star usually has a relaxed attitude towards his on-stage appearances, but he admitted prior to his performance at Glastonbury that he was taking the world-famous festival unusually seriously.

He shared: ''I'll warm up for Glastonbury. I've never ever warmed up but I don't want to take any risks - and it's live on TV.''

And Ed - who took a year-long break from the music scene before launching his latest album - also admitted to changing his set list in order to satisfy the Glastonbury crowd.

He said: ''I'm putting in songs that I don't usually play. Glastonbury will only want to hear a set list of well-known songs.''