Ed Sheeran ''passed out'' whilst getting a tattoo.

The 25-year-old singer is known for being covered in various inkings, but has admitted his largest piece of artwork - an image of the Sagrada Familia, an elaborate Roman Catholic church in Barcelona on his stomach - was so painful it caused him to faint.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I passed out while it was being done.''

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker got the etching done during a visit to Australia last year, and comes as he recently said he was so infatuated with the Spanish city that he has written a love song for it.

He said: ''I love Barcelona so I wrote a love song for Barcelona.

''It doesn't make a lot of sense. It's just the Spanish words I know put together.

''Foy Vance, a guy that's on my label, we wrote the song together.

''There's one line where I say 'Siempre Vivre La Barcelona' which is actually Latin I think, but it just sounded cool. It means long live Barcelona.''

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Kevin Paul recently revealed he spent around ''40 hours'' tattooing the 'Castle on the Hill' singer last year, with each inking coming with ''horrific pain'' for the star.

He said: ''We've spent about 40 hours on Ed over the past year, and keeping it a secret was probably the hardest bit.

''Sometimes he'd travel to me but usually we'd go round to his house, put on a boxset and order Nando's, and do a bit of tattooing. It was all very chilled.

''Ed now has thirty tattoos on his front, plus countless ones down his arms.

''Every single one recently involved horrific pain, especially around the ribs.

''I remember one time he had to fly out to Italy the next day, and had this awful, weeping tattoo seeping through the clingfilm used to protect it. It wasn't an ideal situation.''