Talking to Shoboy and Nina on Los Angeles radio station 92.3 AMP Radio, Ed was asked if he had ever managed to blag hiss way into a celebrity bash - and he had a very surprising answer.

"I went to an Oscars party at Madonna's manager's house by saying I was Calvin Harris," Ed confessed. "It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like. He was just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora. She was with Calvin Harris at this point. She said, 'Calvin's on the list but I know he's not coming, so just say that you're him'."

And the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker admitted to being starstruck at the bash after bumping into a musical icon. "It was a really amazing party, Prince was there actually. The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well," he joked.

The award-winning singer recently released two new singles, Castle On the Hill and Shape Of You, from his upcoming album Divide (÷), which is out on 3 March (17).

Ed admitted the tracks were total opposites of each other, but thanked the evolving music industry for letting him make up his own rules.

"Since I've been away, the way that albums are being released are now you have to just kind of make up your own rules," he said. "There's no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren't doing and I thought making two double A-side singles with two videos that go to radio at the same time, it's a talking point. And even if only one of the songs works, it still got people to talk about them."

While promoting his highly-anticipated new album, Ed revealed he penned the song I Was Made for Loving You on U.S. singer-songwriter Tori Kelly's debut album Unbreakable Smile, but desperately wanted to keep it for himself.

"I remember writing that with Tori and saying before, ‘Whatever we write, (it’s) definitely for your album, don’t worry about it,’ and remember halfway through being like ‘Aghhh, God I wish I was keeping this'," he told New Zealand’s Fresh 102.7 NY radio station recently of the track, which he co-wrote, co-produced and features on. "It is a really beautiful song and it’s turned out so, so well. But that’s one song that I wish I’d kept."