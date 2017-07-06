Ed Sheeran has not quit Twitter.

The 'Shape of You' singer has clarified his recent comments about the abuse he receives on the social media site and insisted he hasn't walked away for good, he's just stopped reading comments sent to him.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo (sic)''

Ed previously said he had ''come off Twitter completely'' because there was too many ''mean'' people out to ''ruin'' his day.

He said: ''I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that.

''One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.''

The 26-year-old star recalled one particular incident where Lady GaGa's fans mistakenly thought he was criticising the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker in an interview.

He shared: ''Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all.

''So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s**t.''

Following his comments, Gaga spoke out to defend the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker.

She wrote on Instagram: ''What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity. (sic)''