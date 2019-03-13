Ed Sheeran has named his pub after his wife.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has a bar in the grounds of his Suffolk estate and he's reportedly erected a 15ft sign reading The Lancaster Lock - in honour of Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - above the door.

A neighbour told The Sun newspaper: ''The pub looks incredible, it's right in the middle of his estate. It's every bloke's dream and he's obviously decided to get the missus on board by naming it after her.

''The sign is massive, which came as a bit of a surprise, but everyone locally is pleased to have Ed here and he's always been a perfect neighbour.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Ed and Cherry's neighbours are worried he will turn a natural pond on the estate into a swimming pool.

One neighbour, Tony Robinson, said: ''I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a 'wild lifestyle' rather than the actual wild life.''

Whilst Kenny and Carol Cattee, who also live nearby, added: ''The so-called wildlife pond would now appear to be more like a swimming pool, which is somewhat different from the [planning] application.''

A set of steps and a jetty have been installed on the pond, sparking concern but East Suffolk council approved the installation as it is to be used ''to enable access to the pond in the event of maintenance and emergency''.

In 2016, when the initial planning permission application was made, the couple said the new pond would help to ''support nature conservation ... and provide a natural habitat for breeding and wetland invertebrates such as dragonflies and water beetles, as well as providing a source of drinking water to birds and mammals.''

The application was approved a few months later but it was made clear by East Suffolk council that the pond wouldn't be used for anything else including ''recreational leisure such as swimming''.