Ed Sheeran has named the pub on his estate The Lancaster Lock in honour of his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.
Ed Sheeran has named his pub after his wife.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has a bar in the grounds of his Suffolk estate and he's reportedly erected a 15ft sign reading The Lancaster Lock - in honour of Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - above the door.
A neighbour told The Sun newspaper: ''The pub looks incredible, it's right in the middle of his estate. It's every bloke's dream and he's obviously decided to get the missus on board by naming it after her.
''The sign is massive, which came as a bit of a surprise, but everyone locally is pleased to have Ed here and he's always been a perfect neighbour.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Ed and Cherry's neighbours are worried he will turn a natural pond on the estate into a swimming pool.
One neighbour, Tony Robinson, said: ''I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a 'wild lifestyle' rather than the actual wild life.''
Whilst Kenny and Carol Cattee, who also live nearby, added: ''The so-called wildlife pond would now appear to be more like a swimming pool, which is somewhat different from the [planning] application.''
A set of steps and a jetty have been installed on the pond, sparking concern but East Suffolk council approved the installation as it is to be used ''to enable access to the pond in the event of maintenance and emergency''.
In 2016, when the initial planning permission application was made, the couple said the new pond would help to ''support nature conservation ... and provide a natural habitat for breeding and wetland invertebrates such as dragonflies and water beetles, as well as providing a source of drinking water to birds and mammals.''
The application was approved a few months later but it was made clear by East Suffolk council that the pond wouldn't be used for anything else including ''recreational leisure such as swimming''.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...