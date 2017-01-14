The 25-year-old Thinking Out Loud hitmaker began dating hockey player Cherry Seaborn in 2015 and the couple, which now lives together, recently decided to cement its romance even further by becoming pet parents.

"I'm really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that's kind of it," he tells BBC Radio 2.

Ed took last year (16) off to focus on chilling out after spending years on the road, and during his relaxation period, his relationship with Cherry, who he has known since high school, only grew stronger.

"I'm actually the happiest I've been and it's because I had a year to spend with someone," he explains. "I've always started relationships then gone off on tour.

"I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now which is good."

Ed is so in love with Cherry, he even wrote the song Perfect for her, a tune which will appear on his forthcoming album ÷ (Divide).

However, he has no idea whether or not she really likes the track.

"I just recorded it and sent it because she was living in New York at the time so I didn't see her reaction," he recalls. "I think she liked it, it's a good'un (good one)."

Sheeran will be hitting the road again in support of his new album later this year (17), but he is ensuring this time he will have a few days off to spend with Cherry in between performance dates.

"The road is not going to be as intense anymore, it's not like I'm doing theatres every day, I have lots of days off and it's mostly around Europe for the first half of the year," he shares. "It's gonna be fun."

Ed previously dated chef Athina Andrelos for about a year before they broke up in 2014, while he was also linked to Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt until 2012.