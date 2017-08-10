Ed Sheeran has decided to move youngsters in the back row of his shows to the front.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has opted to move his young fans because their happy faces help to lift his spirits following the abuse he's received on social media after his much-maligned cameo appearance on 'Game of Thrones'.

Ed shared: ''Sometimes you're like, does anybody actually like me?

''Then you're at a show playing, and we always give the back row front-row tickets. We find kids sitting in the gods and put them in the front.''

Ed, 26, said the smiling faces of his young fans serve as a reminder that internet abuse is insignificant.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Having those people at the front row every night when you watch kids just beaming and smiling and getting so into music reminds you that the internet world doesn't actually matter at all.''

This comes shortly after Ed denied he quit Twitter because of the reaction to his 'Game of Thrones' cameo.

The singer-songwriter insisted it was just a ''coincidence'' that he left the social media platform at the same time his cameo in the HBO show was widely criticised.

Ed also claimed he isn't ''worried'' about what other people thought of his performance.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f***in' awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jeremy Podeswa, the episode's director, also defended Ed's performance.

He said: ''I think Ed did a lovely job - he's a lovely actor and a lovely person. He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice.

''The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.''