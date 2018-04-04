Ed Sheeran has made his modelling debut in sarcastic style.

The 27-year-old singer got into the spirit of April Fool's Day and showed off his funny side by posting a sultry photo of himself in the water on his Instagram account, as he joked about becoming the face of a new fragrance advert.

Giving a smouldering look at the camera, Ed joked: ''The new fragrance Sweat and Shame - coming soon.

''Coming to a Duty Free near you.''

Ed is widely known as being one of the nicest people in the music business, and the British star previously encouraged his fans to embrace their character quirks.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker freely admits to not being a typical pop star, but he feels it's important he remains unaffected by outside pressures.

Ed previously shared: ''Even if you have quirks and weirdness, you shouldn't be worried about that. Just be yourself because there's no one in the world that can be a better you than you, and if you try to be the cool kid from class you'll end up being very boring.''

The chart-topping singer confessed to being a ''weird'' child - but that hasn't stopped him from reaching the top of the entertainment business.

He said: ''I was a very, very, very weird child.I had a port-wine stain birthmark on my face that I got lasered off when I was very young.

''One day, they forgot to put the anesthetic on, and ever since then, I had a stutter. I also had very big, blue NHS glasses.''