Ed Sheeran makes sure he goes back home often when he's on tour to ''rest up''.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who lives in Suffolk, England, with his fiancée Cherry Seaborn - is currently on the Irish leg of his stadium tour in support of his latest record 'Divide', where he's supported by Beoga, who co-write 'Galway Girl' on the album.

The trad group's Bodhran player, Eamon Murray, says the 'Shape of You' hitmaker always looks after himself and doesn't let the pressures of being the most in-demand pop star affect his mental health.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in the middle of supporting Ed on his stadium tour, Eamon said: ''He gives so much to everyone. But he takes care of himself.

''He puts it all on the stage and doesn't leave no stone unturned on the stage.

''But he will rest up and take it easy on his days off and make sure he gets home for a few days rest - to keep on top of it all.''

Eamon says that it's all ''fun'' and games backstage, but that he is sworn to secrecy over any pranks the 27-year-old star may play on his support acts.

Asked if Ed's played any tricks on the band backstage, he said: ''There have been bits and pieces, probably nothing that I can talk about.

''It's all good, he's fun and a lot of his friends and the crew are all really tight, so there is always a bit of messing going on backstage.

''It's a good atmosphere to be in compared to some other backstage places we've been in.''