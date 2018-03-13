Ed Sheeran has vowed to try ''his best'' to write a song about disability at the request of a young fan.

Cal Shepherd, who is nine-years-old and suffers from cerebral palsy, travelled 800kms from New South Wales to Melbourne to meet the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker during his tour of Australia at the weekend, according to ABC news.

Ed, 27, met Cal, who is wheelchair bound and communicates through a speaking keyboard, and signed his ukulele.

A moving video shows them talking and sharing an emotional hug.

Cal said: ''Hi, I'm Cal... It is awesome meeting you.''

Ed crouched down to the boy's level and replied: ''It's lovely to meet you too, Cal!''

Cal asked the singer: ''On your next album, can you please write a song about disability, to let people know that we can do awesome things?''

Ed promised to ''try my best''.

Ed then lifted Cal out of his wheelchair and gave him a heart-warming embrace.

The Grammy-award winning star is currently on a record-breaking tour of Australia,

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker broke the previous record held by Dire Straits since 1986 - who sold 950,000 concert tickets on one tour - with over one million fans splashing out to see him play.