Ed Sheeran says Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' ''wouldn't have made it'' onto his new album.

The 25-year-old singer penned the hit single which featured on Justin's fourth studio album 'Purpose' in 2015, but has now said he gave the pop sensation the track because it wasn't good enough to be featured on his own upcoming record '÷'.

Speaking to Carson Daly on American radio station 97.1 AMP Radio on Monday (09.01.17), Ed said of the track which was named Billboard's #1 song of 2016: ''That was a song I had written for '÷'. It just wouldn't have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.

''So going from a song that would have never been released to [being] the biggest song of last year - it just became Billboard's #1 of 2016 of the whole year, and [was] nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys - it just shows you that you shouldn't always write stuff off.''

And despite the song originally being made with Ed's album in mind, he did admit the 22-year-old pop megastar had an input as well.

He added: ''[Justin] did have input on it, I wouldn't say it was just all me.''

Ed - who released two new songs on Friday (06.01.17) 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You', both of which will feature on his new album - also wrote 'Cold Water' for Justin, Major Lazer, and MØ, although he says at the time he had forgotten he wrote it.

He said: '''Cold Water' was a weird one because I didn't even know that song existed. It was a song I must've half-written somewhere at a time where I was writing a lot of songs and I did it at Benny Blanco's house and then I got an email from Diplo just being like, 'Yo! That 'Cold Water' song is dope! Can I have it?' And I was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about,' so I just didn't reply.''

''And then he emailed and was like, 'Yo, Justin [Bieber] wants to hop on the 'Cold Water' song. Is that cool?' And I'm just like, 'What are you talking about?'... And then the song came out and it was number one and I was like 'Oh, that song!' I remember doing it, but it was really, really slow. I remember hearing it and being like 'That kind of sounds like me. Oh wait, it was me.'''