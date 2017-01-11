Ed Sheeran lost almost 50lbs by exercising for just 10 minutes a day.

The 25-year-old singer - who returned from a year-long hiatus last week with two new singles, 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the 'Hill' - piled on the pounds after he finished touring, but after his hockey player girlfriend Cherry Seaborn helped him devise a high intensity workout plan, he saw the weight fall off quickly.

He told Total Access on Signal 1 radio: ''I didn't realise how active I was on tour.

''My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape.

''I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn't fit in anything.

''I was like, 'All my clothes have shrunk'.

''I did ten minutes a day without fail - intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging.

''The key is to not miss a day, so you don't have to do an hour.''

And the decision to get back into shape has come in handy for the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker, as he recently revealed that in the music video for 'Shape of You' his fans will see him shirtless for the first time and doing pull-ups, an exercise which he found really tough because he's not a ''healthy individual''.

Discussing the 'Shape of You' video, he said: ''Do you know what? They were filming it and they were getting me ... like I'm not a very, like, healthy, fit individual, and they're like, 'Right, we're gonna do these pull-ups.' And I was like, 'I can literally do one pull-up,' and they were making me do six or seven in a row whilst filming me.''